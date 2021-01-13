American version of political chaos

It doesn’t seem as if the political temperature in Washington is going to come down in a hurry. President Trump clearly doesn’t think he’s done anything wrong and since Vice President Mike Pence is not willing to initiate proceedings under the 25th amendment, to remove him from office on grounds that he’s unfit for it, he’s most likely to take a second impeachment as his farewell gift. Meanwhile the FBI has warned President-elect Joe Biden about intelligence reports that there could well be armed violence to disrupt his inauguration.

None of that is very American, of course, and needs to be dealt with effectively, which unfortunately means things cannot really be sorted out immediately. This is a process that is going to take some time, especially since the mess that has been created by the outgoing president and now needs to be cleaned extends from domestic issues to foreign policy as well. The impeachment, too, is more likely to be symbolic than anything else because even though the Democrats have secured the senate they will not have it in time to make Trump pay like they would want him to.

Such controversy could hardly have come at a worse time for the United States of America (USA). The country is truly in the teeth of the second round of the coronavirus and the economy is still very badly hurt. What the American establishment is dealing with right now is without a doubt the severest set of crises in at least more than a century. And the way the Republicans and Democrats stand divided does not give much hope. It is almost unimaginable that all this has come from the actions and decisions of just one man who, by virtue of his wealth and influence more than anything else, was able to take advantage of the fairness of the American political system and win the presidency. The last four years, especially the bitter end, should serve as a lesson for all Americans since they best embody the power of the vote in the whole world. Even the election that got Trump out of the White House was very closely fought, so these divisions will take some time to heal. And till they do, the world will have to bear with a superpower in turmoil. *