Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 14th January 2021 is being sold for Rs. 95600 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 111500 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 14 January 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 111500 Rs. 102208 Rs. 97563 Rs. 83625 per 10 Gram Rs. 95600 Rs. 87633 Rs. 83650 Rs. 71700 per Gram Gold Rs. 9560 Rs. 8763 Rs. 8365 Rs. 7170

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

