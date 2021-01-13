Farhan’s scintillating 155 helps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chase down 378

KARACHI: Opener Sahibzada Farhan scored a sensational 155 to help Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chase down 378 runs against Balochistan while Asif Ali’s smashing ton helped Northern beat Southern Punjab in the Pakistan Cup One-day Cup Tournament third-round matches here on Tuesday. Over at the NBP Sports Complex, Khurram Manzoor scored a century to guide Sindh to a six-wicket win over Central Punjab.

Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, State Bank Stadium, Karachi: Balochistan batsmen made full use of their captain Imran Farhat’s decision to bat first on another batting friendly track at the State Bank Stadium. Opener Bismillah Khan led the way with an innings of 92 off 90 balls (five fours, four sixes) that laid the foundations of Balochistan’s imposing 377 for six total. Middle-order batsman Awais Zia (66 off 61 balls, six fours, two sixes) and Akbar-ur-Rehman (55 off 42 balls, seven fours, one six) maintained the high scoring rate. The left-handed Imran, made a captain’s contribution scoring 77 off 68 balls with the help of three fours and four sixes. Irfanullah Shah and Arshad Iqbal took two wickets each for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Sahibzada Farhan produced a sensational 155 off 135 balls (15 fours, three sixes) to spearhead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s stunning chase. Farhan added 185 runs for the third-wicket with Kamran Ghulam (Highest run-getter of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21) who contributed 81 off 68 balls (three fours, four sixes) to set the base for the chase. The Balochistan bowlers failed to defend the big total amid the batting onslaught by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa batsmen who maintained an attacking mindset in the pursuit of the total. For Balochistan, Taj Wali took four wickets while Umaid Asif

took two.

Northern vs Southern Punjab, UBL Sports Complex, Karachi: Asif Ali’s blazing 127-run innings off a mere 70 balls propelled Northern to their 306 for 9 total after they were put into bat by Southern Punjab. Batting at number six, the right-handed Asif took the attack to the Southern Punjab bowlers hitting 17 fours and five sixes in his 88-minute stay at the crease. Asif, later adjudged player-of-the-match, added 94 runs for the fifth-wicket with his captain Mohammad Nawaz who provided a steady hand with his 52-run innings that came off 77 balls and included five fours. The two joined hands with Northern stuttering at 99 for four. Pacer Muhammad Ilyas took four wickets for 61 runs while leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood took two wickets for 43 runs. Mukhtar Ahmed fought a lone battle for Southern Punjab with a scintillating century, the right-hander who came into bat at number three; hit as many as 12 fours and six sixes in his 139 off 134 balls. No other Southern Punjab batsman provided Mukhtar the requisite support other than skipper Sohaib Maqsood who scored a quickfire 40 off 27 balls (seven fours, two sixes). Left-arm pacer Mohammad Ismail took three wickets for Southern Punjab while Nawaz, Athar Mahmood and Salman Irshad took two wickets each.

Central Punjab vs Sindh, NBP Sports Complex, Karachi: Central Punjab won the toss and opted to bat first; they were bowled out for 287 in 48.2 overs. Ali Zaryab, who batted at number three, top-scored with 68 off 73 balls laced with four fours and two sixes. Opener Tayyab Tahir contributed 52 off 63 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes. Pacer Mohammad Umar took four wickets for 59 runs while Saud Shakeel and Anwar Ali took two wickets each. Khurram Manzoor’s 25th List A century guided Sindh to the target in the 47th over. Khurram, the right-handed opening batsman, hit 10 fours and one six in his 120-ball innings. He added 108 runs for the second-wicket with captain Saud Shakeel who made 58 off 62 balls (six fours). Bilal, Ahmed Bashir and Hasan took a wicket apiece for Central Punjab who are now at the bottom of the table with three defeats in as many games.

Scores in brief:

1: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Balochistan by two wickets at the State Bank Stadium

Balochistan 377-6, 50 overs (Bismillah Khan 92, Imran Farhat 77, Awais Zia 66, Akbar-ur-Rehman 55; Irfanullah Shah 2-65, Arshad Iqbal 2-79) VS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 378-8, 49.4 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 155, Kamran Ghulam 81, Khalid Usman 56; Taj Wali 4-74, Umaid Asif 2-54)

Player-of-the-Match: Sahibzada Farhan

2: Northern beat Southern Punjab by 57 runs at the UBL Sports Complex

Northern 306-9, 50 overs (Asif Ali 127, Mohammad Nawaz 52; Mohammad Ilyas 4-61, Zahid Mahmood 2-43) VS Southern Punjab 249 all out, 45.2 overs (Mukhtar Ahmed 139, Sohaib Maqsood 40; Mohammad Ismail 3-47, Mohammad Nawaz 2-21, Salman Irshad 2-44, Athar Mehmood 2-54)

Player-of-the-Match: Asif Ali

3: Sindh beat Central Punjab by six wickets at the NBP Sports Complex

Central Punjab 287 all out, 48.2 overs (Ali Zaryab 68, Tayyab Tahir 52, Hasan Ali 44; Mohammad Umar 4-59, Saud Shakeel 2-34, Anwar Ali 2-48) VS Sindh 289-4, 46.5 overs (Khurram Manzoor 119, Saud Shakeel 58; Bilal Asif 1-41, Hasan Ali 1-56)

Player-of-the-Match: Khurram Manzoor.