Hareem Shah set to make her acting debut on UrduFlix

One of Pakistan’s renowned TikTok personalities, the star Hareem Shah is all set to jump into the acting world with a web series on Pakistan’s first Urdu OTT platform – UrduFlix.

Already making a lot of noise and garnering praises for its out of the box ideation and treading new waters, UrduFlix is set to bring the favourite Tik Tok star Hareem Shah in a never seen before avatar in the new Urdu web series. Expected to release on UrduFlix after its launch, the web series will star the debuting actress in a lead role.

Hareem Shah is one of Pakistan’s most influential social media celebrities, famous for her work on Tik Tok and is now set to jump in the acting world with none other than Pakistan’s first Urdu OTT platform UrduFlix.

UrduFlix — Pakistan’s first Urdu OTT platform is bringing a lot of excitement for viewers in one place, allowing both filmmakers and performers to explore new territories and prove their mettle in the digital space

UrduFlix – Pakistan’s first Urdu OTT platform is bringing a lot of excitement for viewers in one place, allowing both filmmakers and performers to explore new territories and prove their mettle in the digital space.

UrduFlix is Pakistan’s first Urdu OTT platform that will provide viewers with access to original Urdu Series, Flims, Web series, Drama Serial and Urdu Dubbed Turkish Dramas. This platform brings in a plethora of new-age content from original to already popular dramas and films.