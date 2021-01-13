Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir’s boat ride video goes viral

Much-adored Pakistan celebrity couple Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir enjoyed a boat ride in Dubai, giving major couple goals. The Ehd-e-Wafa actor, who is currently in Dubai with wifey, turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo and a video wherein the couple could be seen enjoying the boat ride. Ahad shared the video with caption, “On my way to Dubai! #mydubai.” Posting the photo, he wrote, “What a ride! The Dubai life. #MyDubai.” The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time. Sajal also took to photo-video sharing platform and shared her stunning picture from the deserts of Dubai. The Alif actress captioned it, “Sunshine and winter vibes in Dubai!”













