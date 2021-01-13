Selena Gomez almost sets her kitchen ablaze in ‘Selena + Chef’ Season 2 trailer

Selena Gomez has come a long way in the kitchen, but we’re not calling her “Chef” just yet.

On Monday, Jan. 11, HBO Max dropped a new trailer for season two of Selena + Chef, which kicks off Thursday, Jan. 21 with three new episodes. Once more, the “Rare” singer will tackle different delicious dishes while being guided by all-star chefs.

“Hey, it’s Selena! As you all know by now, I’m not the best cook,” the chart topper comments in a voice-over. “But, I’m not going to stop trying to get better. So, I’m back in my kitchen to get schooled by the best chefs.”

And the line-up of chefs for season two is pretty impressive as it includes Aarti Sequeira, Curtis Stone, Evan Funke, Graham Elliot, JJ Johnson, Jordan Andino, José Andrés, Kelis Rogers, Marcela Valladolid and Marcus Samuelsson.

Like in the previous season, these food experts will also be given a platform to promote the charity of their choosing.

Although this cooking adventure has been mostly successful for Selena amid the ongoing quarantine, it hasn’t been without some hiccups.

In the footage, the former Disney Channel darling almost burns down her kitchen thanks to one flammable dish.

“What is happening?” a confused Kelis asks as Selena tries to blow out the massive flames.

We’ll definitely be tuning in to that episode.

Just when you think it can’t get better, the new preview promises more of Selena’s adorable Papa.

Selena quips, “Believe it or not, he has his own fan account.”

We love to hear it. Selena + Chef season two premieres Thursday, Jan. 21 on HBO Max.