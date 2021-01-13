Pakistan urges patience, perseverance in intra-Afghan negotiations process

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday, noting that the Afghan people had suffered gravely due to prolonged conflict in their country, stressed that after the Afghan people, Pakistan was the most desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He was talking to Ustad Karim Khalili, leader of the Hezb-e-Wahdat-e-Islami Afghanistan, who called on him here. The exchange of views covered progress in the Afghan peace process and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The prime minister recalled his recent interaction with the Afghan leaders and underlined that Pakistan’s message to all sides was to work together for a peaceful solution. He particularly underscored the importance of reduction of violence leading to ceasefire. He added that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan would open up new vistas of cooperation in trade and regional connectivity.

Reiterating Pakistan’s consistent support to the Afghan peace process, he underscored that the Intra-Afghan negotiations process must be pursued with perseverance and patience for an inclusive and broad-based solution. He underlined his longstanding position that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a negotiated political settlement is the only way forward. He conveyed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen the bilateral relationship with Afghanistan, including trade and economic ties and people-to-people linkages.

The prime minister also assured the Afghan delegation of Pakistan’s continued support for human resource development through scholarships and socio-economic development projects in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quershi said Pakistan would continue its reconciliatory efforts for peace in Afghanistan with a strong belief that there was ‘no military solution to the conflict’. “A comprehensive political dialogue acceptable to the Afghan leadership is the only sustainable solution,” he said in a meeting with Karim Khalili at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Minister stressed that no other country desired peace in Afghanistan more than Pakistan. He termed as ‘welcoming’ the progress made so far in the inter-Afghan talks and also lauded the launch of second round of inter-Afghan talks in Doha. He said the Afghan leadership had a rare opportunity to seize chance of peace in the region.

Qureshi said unfortunately, India was playing the role of spoiler in Afghanistan and mentioned that Pakistan had presented an irrefutable evidence before the world in this regard. He said to facilitate the people of Afghanistan, Pakistan had introduced a new visa policy and was taking practical steps to promote bilateral trade. He emphasized a speedy and dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees currently residing in Pakistan.

Karim Khalili also met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said, “Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan”, adding that a stable and prosperous Afghanistan at peace with itself and its neighbours was in Pakistan’s national interest, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release. The matters of mutual interest, peace and stability in the region, connectivity and current developments in Afghan Peace Process were discussed during the meeting. The Visiting dignitary appreciated the positive role played by Pakistan and the COAS vision on future of Pak-Afghan relations.