Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan to hold trilateral meeting today

The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan will hold their second trilateral meeting on Wednesday (today) in Islamabad, the Foreign Office said Tuesday.

The three sides will exchange views on global and regional issues including new and emerging threats to regional peace and security, address challenges faced by the Covid-19 pandemic, environment and climate change and to achieve economic development targets. “The three foreign ministers would also explore possibilities of deepening trilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest, including peace and security, trade and investment, science and technology, education and cultural cooperation,” the Foreign Office said.

Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey enjoy close fraternal relations based on common faith, values, culture and history; deeply embedded in mutual trust and understanding. The first round of trilateral meeting was held in Baku in November 2017.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan FM Jeyhun Bayramov will arrive in Islamabad for a two-day visit on Jan 13, according to Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri. The visit holds importance as it is the first since 2010 by an Azeri foreign minister. Bayramov is set to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi during his visit.

Moreover, Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu due to pay a visit to Pakistan today, according to the Foreign Office. The visit of the Turkish official to Pakistan will help deepen bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in multiple areas, the Foreign Office added.