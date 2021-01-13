PDM adopting undemocratic moves to pressure institutions: Shibli

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is adopting an undemocratic move against the democratically-elected government.

Talking to a private news channel, the information minister said that PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced to stage a sit-in in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a bid to pressurise the national institutions. The minister said that the tactics being used by the PDM leaders to pressurise the NAB and ECP for casting aside corruption and money laundering cases, would fail soon. Shibli categorically said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government will never grant national reconciliation ordinance to the leaders of opposition at any cost.