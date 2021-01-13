Rashid urges PDM to desist from taking law into hand

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should desist from taking law into their hands.

In an interview with a private television channel, the interior minister said that action could be taken against the elements found involved in violating laws of the land.

Commenting on foreign funding case, he informed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has disclosed the names of donors, while the opposition party leaders could not do so.

In reply to a question about resignation issue, the minister said a rift among the party members of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz over the matter of resignation prevails.