Naval submarines conduct missile, torpedo firing drill

Pakistan Navy demonstrated combat readiness and war-fighting capabilities through live weapon firing exercise held at North Arabian Sea on Tuesday. According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, anti-ship missiles and torpedoes fired from naval submarines successfully engaged intended targets during the exercise. Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi witnessed the live weapon firing and expressed satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy fleet. Admiral Niazi also commended officers and men for their commitment and professionalism. He reassured the Navy’s preparedness to thwart any aggression against maritime frontiers of Pakistan, the spokesperson added.













