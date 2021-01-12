Bail plea: IHC orders to form medical board for Zardari

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed forming a medical board to examine the health condition of former president Asif Ali Zardari who is seeking pre-arrest bail in Rs8 billion suspicious transaction case.

The court directed relevant authorities to form a medical board and include medical superintendent (MS) of Ziauddin Hospital as a member.

It has been directed to submit Zardari’s medical reports within two weeks. The court has also accepted the petitioner’s plea for his exemption of personal appearance in the hearing.

Zardari’s counsel Farooq H Naek told the IHC that they filed the bail petition on medical grounds and the court has already granted bail to him in two other cases. He added that a medical board had been constituted earlier in light of the court’s directives.

He continued that Asif Ali Zardari is currently admitted to a private hospital due to his ailment. Naek pleaded the court to constitute a medical board again in the case. He added that Zardari is suffering from cardiac, diabetes and chest diseases. Moreover, the fresh medical reports of the former president were also submitted to the IHC.

The lawyer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said that they will not oppose the decision to form a medical board comprising medics from the government hospitals of Karachi.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that the decision will be taken after getting an opinion from the medical board. Justice Farooq said that experts are needed to ascertain the disease.

Later, the high court adjourned the hearing of the case till January 28.