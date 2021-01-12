Five suspects arrested as minor girl raped, killed in Khairpur

Police on Tuesday arrested five suspects for their alleged involvement in the abduction, rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Khairpur.

A case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s father against the unidentified persons after her body was found from Hadal Shah village.

The child was strangled after being raped, the post-mortem report confirmed. Locals protested the latest child abuse case.

Earlier on Monday, the body of the girl was found from a forest by the police officials. The victim’s body was shifted to Pir Jo Goth Taluka headquarters (THQ) hospital, where a lady doctor confirmed that the minor had been raped before she was strangled.

Earlier in September, in a ghastly crime reported in Sindh’s Khairpur, five alleged culprits had kidnapped a woman with her three children and gang-raped her. The incident had transpired in the Sobho Dero Police jurisdiction where a woman with her three children was allegedly abducted by five culprits who then sexually assaulted her.

The victim had said that other than kidnapping and gang-rape, the five alleged culprits tortured her as well. However, the Khairpur woman had said that in spite of her complaint to the police, the suspects still roamed freely while police didn’t budge.