Sindh CM’s adviser gets bail extension in assets case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail granted to Sindh CM’s Adviser on Prisons Aijaz Jakhrani in a case pertaining to assets beyond means and power abuse.

A two-member bench of the SHC extended the bail of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Jakhrani till January 22. The court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit a report detailing progress made so far in the ongoing investigation against the petitioner.

Jakhrani is accused of accumulating assets worth over Rs780 million. On November 6, an accountability court had indicted him in the case. He pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the charges. The adviser termed the reference filed against him by the corruption watchdog “political vengeance”.