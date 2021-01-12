KP MPA remanded in murder case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted a four-day physical remand of Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Faisal Zaman in the murder case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Malik Tahir Iqbal.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) presented the accused before the court and requested his physical remand for investigation. The ATC handed over the custody of Faisal Zaman to the CTD for four days.

Zaman was taken into custody on Monday last after the anti-terrorism court cancelled his bail. According to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Faisal Zaman is accused of orchestrating Tahir Iqbal’s murder. Iqbal was killed along with friend Sardar Gul Nawaz in Ghazi Tehsil on September 13 last.

Accused Sher Zaman, who was arrested on the charge of assassinating the PTI leader, in a statement recorded under Section 164 CrPc in the court of judicial magistrate Abbottabad had reportedly confessed that he had gunned down the PTI leader at the instigation of MPA Faisal Zaman.