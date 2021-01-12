British Airways to cease flight operations to Lahore in April

British Airways on Tuesday announced suspending its flight operations to Lahore from April, three months after starting the direct flights to the provincial capital of Punjab. The UK-based airline in a tweet announced that it will suspend direct flights from Lahore to London Heathrow from April 2021 due to a change in their summer schedule. “We’ve made a number of changes to our summer schedule, and flights to Lahore will cease in April. Should this route suspension change, it will be updated on BA.com,” the airlines wrote in a tweet. It may be noted that British Airways had started direct flights to Lahore on October 14, 2020. The airline currently operates direct flights from Lahore, Pakistan to London Heathrow four days a week. The airline already flies every single day from Islamabad, connecting friends and family as well as business contacts. British Airways resumed flight operations to Pakistan in June 2019. Flight operations that were suspended again due to the coronavirus pandemic resumed in August.













