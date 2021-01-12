The American cause

What happened at Capitol hill was not unexpected.The American republicanism clamping downunderthe burdenof its ethnographic diversity?The preposition is farfetched keeping in view the history ofsystemic resilience of this nation to preserve democracy passing through the fourth century of political ups and downs-a journey of immense polarization and bloodshed. Neither the crises nor the events are new to those who keep an eye over the complex variables involved in the assimilation process of human identitiesstretchedin a consumingcorporateinequality-The US

Everybody condemned it. In the wake of an assault on the Congress Wednesday, 11 government officials resigned including Betsy DeVos: Education secretary, Elaine Chao: Transportation secretary, Tyler Goodspeed: Acting chairman, White House Council of Economic Advisers,and John Costello: Deputy assistant secretary for intelligence and security, Commerce Department.The House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for the impeachment of Mr. Trump against the charge of “incitement of insurrection”, instigating a riot in Congress in which five people died.

The systemic resilienceresponded well. However,the inadequacies in the political discourse allowing space for racialpopulism to steer the greatest military might of the world need a fair analysis, confession, and fixation. It is important to securetheprospects of the millions of detached migrants contributing to the American Big; being declared as “The Strength of Diversity” by Hillary Clinton. “I am the son of a black man from Kenya and a white woman from Kansas. I was raised with the help of a white grandfather. I am married to a black American who carries within her the blood of slaves and slaveowners –I have brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, uncles, and cousins, of every race and every hue, scattered across three continents, and for as long as I live, I will never forget that in no other country on Earth is my story even possible “stated by Mr. Barak Obama during his speech on race, March 18, 2018.

Moreover, it is also important to safeguard the universalityof a greater cause best explained by Thomas Paine (1737-1809) in his pamphlet “The Common Sense” during the struggle for independence. He stated “The cause of America is, in a great measure, the cause of all mankind. Many circumstances have and will arise, which are not local, but universal, and through which the principles of all lovers of mankind are affected, and in the event of which, their affections are interested. The laying a country desolate with fire and sword, declaring war against the natural rights of all mankind, and extirpating the defenders thereof from the face of the earth, is the concern of every man to whom nature hath given the power of feeling”.

The American cause extracts legacy from John Locke’s theory of natural rights[1]; the father of classic Liberalism, incorporated by Thomas Jefferson (1743 –1826)in the preamble of the declaration of independence adopted on the 4th of July 1776 as, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness”.

The second phase of the struggle for this cause-The American Civil War consumed “750,000 human lives perished on the battlefield and from disease; a tragedy of disastrous proportions; termed as convulsiveness” by Walt Whitman, 1882, the American poet of liberty, an empathetic observer of that time in his book Specimen Days.The consequent politicaltransformationimpacted the world’s constitutional structures governing states and organizations. The United States championed the race of free will, democracy, and human rights for decades.

However, a substantial projection of the highest ingenuity to thiscausecan only sustain the legacy. The US foreign and domestic policy contradictions, expanded military outreach, decreasing social stratification, and above all, trading and fueling world conflictsconsolidated a fear-driven identity populism by making social well-being more competitive. A report from the Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs at Brown University estimated a 6.4 Trillion Dollars burden on tax-payers due to wars in the Middle East and Asia. That total is $2 trillion more than the entire federal government spending during the last completed fiscal year.

The contradiction between the notion of political correctness and the growing income gradient stimulated “Trump Populism” to make America a “white utopia” again. The successful dispensation of high ideals of inclusiveness, equality, and globalism needs delicate handling of human instincts, demanding employment, accessible health, and racial stratification. The unfinished business of a greater American nationalism needs a scientific re-orientation of national resource allocation policy.

The rise of Trump is not simply the retreat of considerable Americans from the lofty ideals of their forefathers, rather it is an argumentatively exploited insecurity, multiplied by the influx of migrants from all over the world. The pluralism envisaged in Civil Rights Acts 1964 and Voting Rights Act of 1965 is crumbling. The polity split is dreadful again. The polarization is not about the execution policy, rather it is about the existential concepts; what is the scope of the confederacy? Who is an American?

The greatest challenge for the president-elect Mr. Joe Biden is how to contract the corroborating spaceused for authoritarianism? The highest rhetoric demands the highest action. The Americans must know that democracy is not so durable to throw anything towards it.The most challenging task is to fix the constraints compelling a large chunk of the American polity to find peace in the final argument ofidentity, an integral instinct of human conscious, which if not checked timely, can turn into an identity crisis, having no logical remedy but a catastrophic convulsiveness of the whole national fabric.

The Writer is an academic, columnist, and a public policy researcher