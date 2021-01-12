Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Discusses Bilateral Matters With Top Officials Of Azerbaijan

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force called on Lt Gen Ramiz Tahirov, Commander Azerbijan Air Force, today. Matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation came under discussion.

The Air Chief praised the professionalism of Azerbijan Air Force and assured his counterpart of PAF’s full support; especially in the domain of training. Commander Azeribijan Air Force commended the high standards of the PAF training system and acknowledged its support towards training of Azeri Air Force personnel. He also lauded the indigenization efforts under taken by PAF; especially the JF-17 program. Later in the day, the Air Chief also met with Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defence of Azerbaijan. Matters related to mutual interests were discussed with a consensus to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, the Air Chief also visited the Martyrs’ Alley and laid the floral wreath.