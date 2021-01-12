Will restore true democracy by ending puppet and selected rule, Bilawal

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that Pakistan’s economy is lagging behind that of Afghanistan today. Imran Khan’s entire gang is incompetent and the most corrupt. Imran Khan called the Mach Incident victims blackmailer so, what kind of justice is this? The whole nation was with victims and Imran was the opposite.

Chairman PPP addressed the PDM meeting at Malakand Zafar Park Batkhela on Monday evening, PPP leaders Hamayun Khan, ANP Sardar Babak, Mia Iftikhar Hussain, PML Amir Muqam JUI Awais Noorani and others were in attendance. JUI leader Moulana Fazal-ur-Rahman and others also addressed to the public gathering.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the people want to get rid of the incompetent government of selected. Imran Khan has not fulfilled the promises he made to the people.

According to details, in his address to the PDM meeting, Bilawal said that the people of Malakand have announced their decision today. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto abolished FCR from Malakand and the people of Malakand always fought the dictators together with the PPP. Yes, I am promising the people of Malakand that together we will drive out the puppets and will end the selected rule, we will put an elected rule and will restore true democracy in Pakistan.

Chairman PPP said that terrorists martyred the innocent children of our APS but to date, they have not been able to bring justice to the martyred children of APS, they have not been able to bring justice to the innocents of Bilour family. The whole nation demanded justice for Hazara community and Imran said them blackmailer so, what kind of justice is this, I remember you that who stood with you and who with the terrorists?? the Prime Minister called them bleak mailers instead of going to the victims.

Bilawal said that living in the new Pakistan is expensive and the blood of the people is cheaper than water. Our economy has been ruined due to incompetent rulers, today food and medicines are out of reach of the people, for the first time Pakistan’s economic growth rate is in the negative, Pakistan’s economy is behind Afghanistan today.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticised Premier and said that this is Imran Khan’s new Pakistan in which people are longing for bread, Imran Khan’s entire gang is incompetent and most corrupt, Imran Khan promised 10 million jobs but made the youth unemployed. 5 million houses were promised but people’s houses were demolished in the name of encroachment.

JUI Amir Moulana Fazal-ur-Rahman also addressed the meeting and said, we are dealing with an illegitimate ruler, the people’s vote has been rigged and the rulers making conspiracies against the constitution and the rights of the provinces, Standing with the nation in the coming future conspiracies will be foiled against the constitution and conspiracies against the rights of the provinces. Moulana announces a protest in front of Election Commission in Islamabad on January 19.