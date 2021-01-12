Fans gush over Iqra Aziz as she appears in ‘Mera Jora’ song

Fans started gushing over Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz after she appeared in the video song Mera Jora by Zebunnisa (Zeb) Bangash.

Directed by Fahad Hussayn and Wahab Shah, Mera Jora was released on Monday, January 10, 2021.

Iqra turned to Instagram and shared the song.

She wrote, “@officialfahadhussayn is on a roll and I am loving every bit of it. I thoroughly enjoyed working with Fahad on ‘Mera Jora’.”

Iqra went on to say, “A beautiful song that I want all of you to take a listen to and enjoy all our art forms combined Thankyou @wahab.shah and #honeyharoon you have a special place in my heart.”

The stunning dance of Iqra Aziz also caught the attention of her husband Yasir Hussain.

Commenting on the endearing post, Yasir wrote, “beautiful @iiqraaziz” followed by a heart emoticon.

The video has taken the internet by storm shortly after Iqra shared it.