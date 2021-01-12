Preity Zinta reveals her family tested positive for COVID-19

Actress Preity Zinta took to social media to inform her fans that certain members of her family had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus three weeks ago.

She penned a long note detailing how helpless and scared she felt at the time and urged her fans to take the virus seriously and take care of their health.

In the Instagram post from her verified account, without specifying who, she revealed that a family member had been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and that all family members are now fine.

The actress posted a selfie with her sibling and mother, and captioned it saying: “Three weeks ago my Mom, brother, his wife, kids & my uncle all tested positive for Covid. Suddenly terms like ventilators, ICU and oxygen machines took a new meaning.”

“I felt helpless & powerless here in America, far away as he battled it out in the hospital. I’m so grateful to the almighty and to all those wonderful doctors & nurses that worked tireless to take care of them,” Preity explained.

She further warned her fans saying, “For all of you who don’t take Covid seriously please be warned that this can become dangerous overnight so please take care, wear a mask & practice social distancing. Today, after hearing that they have all tested negative I can finally fall asleep & stop stressing. Finally the New Year feels like a Happy New year.” The actress is currently in Los Angeles with her husband Gene Goodenough. She has spent her time during the COVID-19 pandemic in quarantine with him. She has also been active on her social media accounts and has shared glimpses of her life in the US.