SCCI rejects electricity price hike by Rs1.6 per unit on account of FPA

The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has rejected the recent increase in electricity tariff up to Rs1.6 per unit on head of fuel price adjustment (FPA), demanding the hike should be withdrawn immediately. Sherbaz Bilour, the president of SCCI while talking to different delegations of traders and industrialists here at his office in chamber house on Monday, said that the businesses and industrial sector have hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic and being faced difficult to revive under the persistent unfavorable environment. “Yet another increase in electricity prices is completely unjust with the general masses, especially the business community while keeping in view the current stagnation in businesses and industries” says SCCI chief. Following the electricity price hike by 29 paisa per unit made in the month of October, Sherbaz Bilour said that the NEPRA has again made an increase of Rs1.6 per unit on head of fuel price adjustment (FPA) for October and November.













