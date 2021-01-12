PARC approves 22 projects to promote research and development

The PARC convened its 33rd Meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) of Agricultural Linkages Program (ALP) to approve new research projects in order to promote research and development activities. The activities proposed under the ALP projects are directly related to both the objectives as specified in the vision 2030 and other plans of the Government of Pakistan and to promote agricultural sector in Pakistan. At the beginning of the meeting, DG P&DD and Executive Director of ALP Dr. Muhammad Munir Ahmad briefed about the agenda of the meeting. All Technical Members of PARC and other senior officials were the participants. A total of 24 research & development projects as recommended by Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of ALP were presented for evaluation and approval of Board of Directors. All the technical members presented projects for their respective division and all the participants of the meeting extended their suggestions.













