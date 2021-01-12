IHIG Pakistan aims to go for public listing, IPO

International Hospitality Investment Group (IHIG) Pakistan, a subsidiary of IHIG UK, is all set to be the first hospitality and Fractional investment company aiming to go Public Listed in Pakistan, and with plans to launch its IPO in 2022.

IHIG is Pakistan’s first Vacation/Fractional Ownership company headquartered in London, and is primarily involved in development & marketing of shared ownership properties in highly desired locations in Pakistan. Being the only Vacation/Fractional Ownership company of the country, IHIG provides exclusive services of international standards to its customers with a strong commitment to its values of reliability, trust and customer satisfaction.

After great success in Vacation Ownership, IHIG has brought the concept of Fractional Ownership to meet the new consumer demand for generating recurring passive income, and extended its investment portfolio in the property sector in Pakistan with its mall project offering. This project is marketed and managed by its Fractional Ownership division of IHIG. Briefing about their plans, Mr. Noorul Asif, CEO IHIG Pakistan, said; “IHIG has received a tremendous response for the Fractional Ownership program. An IPO will only add more credibility and transparency that will allow the concept to grow faster.”

It is noteworthy that IHIG is now growing this unique concept of Fractional Ownership in Pakistani market at a fast pace. Families are getting aware about the product and are showing keen interest by becoming part of IHIG Family to secure their future. In future the company plans to expand its portfolio along with increasing its business size. IHIG will spread out to the main cities of Pakistan, i.e. Lahore and Islamabad.