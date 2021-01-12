Top civil, military brass discusses national security, Machh incident

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday expressed their resolve to bring the perpetrators of unfortunate Mach incident to justice. The resolve was reiterated during the army chief’s call on the prime minister. During their meeting, they discussed the national security situation, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. “The unfortunate Machh, Balochistan incident was highly condemned. It was resolved that the perpetrators would be brought to justice,” the press release said. Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hamid was also present in the meeting. The continuous human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and the frequent ceasefire violations over the Line of Control also came under discussion.













