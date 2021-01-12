LHC moved for ban on cigarettes sale near schools

The Lahore High Court Monday issued notices to the concerned officials in response to a public interest litigation seeking directives for measures against cigarette sale near educational institutions. A single-member bench of the Lahore High Court comprising Justice Shahid Jamil Khan issued notices to parties of the case for response over the plea. Advocate Azhar Siddque apprised the bench that there are shops in close proximity to educational institutes, where cigarettes are readily available, due to which the culture of smoking is fast spreading among youth. He requested the bench to issue directives to the concerned government officials to impose a blanket ban on sale of cigarettes near educational institutions.

Talking to TLTP, Siddique said that people at the helm failed to pay heed to resolve the issue so he has invoked the LHC jurisdiction in the matter. Later, the bench adjourned hearing of the case till February 04.