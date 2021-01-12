Sindh CNG stations closed till Thursday morning: SSGC

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced to keep compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in Sindh closed for three days i.e. from Monday to Wednesday. According to an official announcement on Monday, CNG will now be available in Sindh at 8:00am on Thursday as the gas crisis escalates in the country. The LNG stations will also remain closed, the statement added.

Earlier, the government said that it has arranged 12 LNG cargoes for January 2021, a statement by the Petroleum Division spokesperson read. He had said additional LNG has also been arranged in some cargoes.

For January 2021, 30% more and cheaper LNG is being sought as compared to the rates and quantity in January 2018, the spokesperson said, adding that the SSGC is facing low gas pressure in Karachi and Quetta.