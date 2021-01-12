Govt released over Rs44bn for water projects under PSDP

The government has released a total of Rs44.07 billion for various water resource projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2020-21 so far. According to the data of the Planning Commission, an amount of Rs81,250 million was allocated for various water resource sectors in the current fiscal year. An amount of Rs16 billion has been allocated for Diamer Basha Dam (Dam Part), Rs5 billion for Diamer Basha Dam Project (land acquisition and resettlement), Rs1,443.324 million for Balochistan Effluent Disposal in to RBOD, Rs1,968 million for construction of Basool dam, Rs.1,797 million for construction of Mangi dam, Rs2 billion for construction of small storage dams (Sindh), Rs1.5 billion for construction of 100 small dams in Balochistan, Rs1,356.346 million for Darwat Dam and Rs.2000 million for Garuk Storage dam. A sum of Rs.7,000 million has been earmarked for Mohmand Dam, Rs3 billion for Nai Gaj Dam, Rs2.5 billion for Naulong Storage dam, Rs1.5 billion for Normal/Emergent Flood Programme and Rs3 billion for construction of Winder Dam. Similarly, Rs2 billion have been allocated for Kachhi Canal Project (Remaining Works), Rs500 million for construction of 100 dams in Balochistan and Rs30 million for construction of Delay Action dam at Zarkhune (Quetta).













