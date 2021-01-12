Five BLA terrorists indicted in Chinese consulate attack case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday indicted five members of Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a proscribed outfit, in a case related to the 2018 attack on Chinese consulate. The ATC judge read out charges to the arrested accused who pleaded not guilty. The court issued notices to the investigation officer of the case and prosecution witnesses to appear in court to record their statements. The accused against whom charges were framed include Ahmed Hasnain, Nadir Khan, Ali Ahmed, Abdul Latif and Aslam. Fifteen members of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) nominated in the case have been declared absconders. The accused declared absconders include Harbiyar Marri, Alidad Buledi, Commander Sharif, Rashid Hussain and Sameer, among others. On November 23, 2018, three terrorists had attempted to enter the Chinese consulate in Karachi’s Clifton area but were shot dead in a shootout with law enforcement personnel. Two policemen and two visa applicants had died in the attack claimed by the BLA.













