Car sale shows 13.4pc growth in July-Dec period

The sale of cars during the first six months (July-December) of the current fiscal year 2020-21 saw a growth of 13.4 percent, as 67,026 units were sold in the period against the sale of 59,094 units during the same period of last financial year.

According to a monthly report released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (PAMA), the sale of cars during the month of December 2020 was recorded at 11,247 units against a total production of 11,514 units, showing a decline of 5.6 percent as compared to the 11,914 units sold in November 2020, and a growth of 12.6 percent as compared to 9,987 units sold in December 2019. According to PAMA, the highest volumetric sales during the month were made within the ‘1300 cc and above’ category at 4,838 units, i.e. 22.5 percent lower as compared to the previous month.

Within this category, Toyota Corolla made the highest sales at 1,795 units, ultimately taking the spot from Toyota Yaris which had been reigning over the said category since the start of the fiscal year. Yaris took the second lead for selling 1,440 units during the month, followed by Honda Cars and Suzuki Swift which sold 1,529 and 74 units, respectively. The ‘below 1000 cc’ category witnessed the second-highest number of sales at 3,549 units, i.e. higher by 8.5% as compared to the previous month. Within this category, Suzuki Alto recorded a sale of 2,954 units, whereas Suzuki Bolan saw a sale of only 595 units.

On the contrary, the ‘1000cc’ category witnessed a sale of 2,860 units, which is 19.3% higher as compared to the previous month. Within this segment, Suzuki Cultus sold 1,921 units while Suzuki WagonR sold 939 units.

The total number of trucks sold during the month under review stood at 291 units, showing an increase of 14.1% against the 255 units sold in the previous month and 14.6% as compared to the 254 units sold in the same month of last year. Isuzu emerged as the best-selling truck, with sales of 111 units, while HINO, MASTER and JAC made sales of 87, 72, and 21 units, respectively.

The overall sale of buses was recorded at 51 units, which signifies a decline of 15% as compared to 60 units sold in the last month and 16.4% as compared to the 61 units in the same month of last year. Within this segment, Isuzu made the maximum sales at 28 units, while HINO and MASTER took the second and third spot by selling 13 and 10 units, respectively.