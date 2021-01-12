PESCO fined Rs13m for electrocution deaths in 2019

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs13 million on Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on charges of negligence, resulting in electrocution-led fatalities during the July-December period in 2019. The NEPRA in a press statement on Monday said that due to at least 26 reports of deaths due to electrocution during the above period, it constituted a two-member investigation committee under Section 27A of NEPRA Act 1997. The probe report revealed 14 out of the total 26 fatalities occurred on part of negligence by Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO). Following the report revelations, the regulator said it issued its Show Cause notice to PESCO followed with an opportunity of hearing. It noted that based on the evidence available on record, submissions of PESCO, and relevant rules and regulations the power supplier has failed to discharge its statutory obligations to maintain safety standards.

The regulatory, therefore, imposed a fine of Rs13 million on PESCO also directing it to compensate the bereaved families. The NEPRA said the details of such compensation shall be shared with the company in due course of time.