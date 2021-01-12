Turkey’s foreign minister due today on three-day visit

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, along with a high-level delegation, will arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday (today) on a three-day visit.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the Turkish foreign minister will hold bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and call on the President and the Prime Minister during the visit.

The two foreign ministers will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues, the spokesperson said, adding that Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu’s visit to Pakistan is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. This will be his third visit during the last two-and-a-half years, he added.

The fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey are deeply embedded in common faith, culture and history and underpinned by exceptional mutual trust and respect.

Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations have been institutionalised under the high-level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), which is the highest level decision-making forum, providing strategic direction to further boost the partnership. Co-chaired by President Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan, the 6th Session of HLSCC was held in Islamabad in February 2020, read the statement. Pakistan and Turkey enjoy close collaboration on issues of mutual interest at multilateral fora such as the UN, OIC and ECO. Turkey is an important member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir and has been consistently supporting the cause of self-determination of the Kashmiri people. The forthcoming visit of the Turkish foreign minister will help further deepen the bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in multiple areas, the spokesperson added.