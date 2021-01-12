Secretary directs PSEB to set up 2 software technology parks monthly

Federal Secretary Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has asked the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) for setting up at least 2 software technology parks per month.

The secretary issued these directions while chairing a meeting on Monday to review steps being taken for enhancing growth of Pakistan’s IT industry exports.

He asked the PSEB to expedite the launching of a new website for marketing Pakistan’s IT Industry to world’s largest companies. He said, “We need to go the extra mile to fathom industry needs and to extend maximum facilitation to the industry.” He directed PSEB to further enhance interaction with a wide cross section of the IT industry for an all-inclusive consultative approach to ensure sustainable growth of Pakistan’s IT industry.

Managing Director PSEB Osman Nasir in his briefing stated that PSEB has formulated an IT exports strategy model in line with the changing technologies and market conditions. It is based on six pillars with focus on demand generation, ease of doing business, capital availability, supply optimization, cost factors and infrastructure. Special priority is being given to setting up software technology parks in relatively underdeveloped areas to ensure holistic growth of the IT sector across Pakistan, he told the meeting. He said that discussions have matured for establishment of software technology parks in Bannu, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Hyderabad. The PSEB website is being revamped to make it more receptive to the industry and PSEB is also in the process of finalizing another website, which is likely to be launched soon and is specifically designed to attract international technology companies towards Pakistan, he added.

On the other end of the spectrum, PSEB has reduced registration fee for startups from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 1,000 with registration fee exempted for one year for companies from underserved/secondary cities. PSEB, which is a focal MoITT agency for enhancing IT exports is in the process of being restructured to make it more receptive to the IT Industry needs and for it to extend maximum possible facilitation to the IT Industry.