Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 12th January 2021 is being sold for Rs. 95100 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 110900 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 12 January 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 110900 Rs. 101658 Rs. 97038 Rs. 83175 per 10 Gram Rs. 95100 Rs. 87174 Rs. 83213 Rs. 71325 per Gram Gold Rs. 9510 Rs. 8717 Rs. 8321 Rs. 7133

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.