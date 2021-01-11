Misbah, Waqar likely to be grilled by PCB Cricket Committee tomorrow

LAHORE: Pakistan head coach Misbahul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis have been asked to meet the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Cricket Committee on Tuesday (tomorrow) for a review of the team’s poor show in New Zealand. Batting coach Younus Khan has not been invited for the meeting. “Younus has just started his contract with the PCB with the New Zealand tour while Misbah and Waqar have completed 16 months on the job, that is why the Cricket Committee is keen to discuss cricket issues with them,” according to sources. Speculations are rife about the future of Misbah and Waqar after the poor show in New Zealand. Pakistan suffered heavy defeats in both the Tests. The team also lost the preceding three-match T20I series 1-2. “The PCB has been conveyed by its patron in chief, prime minister, Imran Khan that the performance of the team is not satisfactory and no visible improvement has been seen in the team in the last year or so,” added the sources. Misbah and Waqar are expected to face some tough questions at the meeting of the Cricket Committee headed by former Test wicketkeeper Saleem Yousuf. Former captain Wasim Akram is one of the members of the panel.

With the South African squad due to reach Karachi on Saturday and the first Test starting from January 26, the PCB faces a tricky situation and it will be interesting to see the future course of action from the PCB. There are also reports Misbah and Waqar are in danger of losing their jobs. Sources further added that Misbah is upset after recent media reports suggested that the PCB is considering changes in the national team’s coaching setup. The head coach believes that the board should directly communicate with him instead of leaking such information in the media. People in Misbah’s close circle have advised him to step down himself. However, Misbah is not keen to relinquish his role as head coach.