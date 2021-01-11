Asif flays Pakistan players for not voicing out their opinions

LAHORE: Mohammad Asif, the right-arm fast-medium bowler, hailing from Sheikhupura, is known for his blunt statements and harsh words. The Pakistan seamer once again grabbed the headlines as he made some serious claims against the Pakistan cricket team by revealing that the Pakistan players are nothing more than yes-men. Asif, who represented Men in Green, from 2005 to 2010 in 23 Test matches, 38 One-day Internationals, and 11 T20 Internationals having picked 106, 46, and 13 wickets respectively, reckoned that the cricketers in the Pakistan national team have a habit of listening and following everything that is conveyed to them by the team management. He also feels that the players don’t have the guts to voice out their opinions and are too afraid of the Pakistan Cricket Board. “A true player has his own ego; he won’t entirely listen to the team management,” Asif said on a YouTube show. A few days back, Asif, had claimed that the many players in the Pakistan team have not revealed their real ages and are not as young as depicted on paper.













