‘Ertugrul’ star to donate blood for thalassemia patients in Pakistan

Turkish actor Celal Al, who played the role of Abdul Rehman Alp in historic series ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul,’ has arrived in Karachi.

Talking to the media, Celal, who arrived in the country three days back, expressed great joy at being here.

He said he would donate blood for children afflicted with thalassemia and expressed the optimism that exchanges between Pakistan and Turkey will further improve ties between the two brotherly countries.

Celal said he also met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, during which they agreed to work together on a project. Towards conclusion of his media talk, he chanted ‘Pakistan Zindabad‘ slogan.

The Turkish actor is a part of a special delegation visiting Pakistan that also includes Kamal Tekdin the producer of the smash-hit series. Also part of the delegation were our own ministers Mr. Shaheryar Afridi and Mr. Shibili Faraz, and Dr. Kashif Ansari of Ansari films.