Meet the actor who played Artuk Bey in ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’

Turkish actor Ayberk Pekcan essayed the role of Artuk Bey in hit TV series ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul.’ The series is being currently aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ayberk’s character is admired by millions of Ertugrul fans due to his alliance with the protagonist.

Ayberk’s character is admired by millions of Ertugrul fans due to his alliance with the protagonist

Fans love Artuk Bey because he is a doctor who has saved the lives of their favorite characters multiple times besides his loyalty to the Ertugrul Ghazi.

Born in Mersin in 1970, Ayberk Pekcan is known for his work in “Winter Sleep” (2014), “Dirilis: Ertugrul” and “Love and Revolution” (2011).