Farhan Akhtar thanks everyone for birthday wishes

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took to social media to thank everyone for the love that he got on his birthday, and says the love reaffirms his commitment to work hard and come out with films that can resonate with all.

The actor turned 47 on Saturday, and saw friends and fans extend good wishes for the actor. Shibani Dandekar, his girlfriend, also posted a special wish for the actor and penned a heartfelt note for him in the caption.

“Thank you all so much for your birthday wishes yesterday .. it not only makes the day special but also reaffirms my commitment to work hard and bring you films that can resonate with you. Lots of love and hope you have a beautiful 2021. Big hug,” Farhan tweeted on Sunday.

On the work front, he will next be seen in “Toofan”. The teaser images of Farhan’s beefed-up frame to transform into an on-screen boxer have raised curiosity of fans.

Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra returns with his second sport-base subject with Farhan after the 2013 hit “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag”. The film also features Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur and Isha Talwar.