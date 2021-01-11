Zeenat to feature in murder mystery ‘Margaon: The Closed File’

Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman will be back on screen in a new avatar, in the upcoming film ‘Margaon: The Closed File’.

The film is a murder mystery that tributes Agatha Christie’s genre of work, and casts the 69-year-old actress as head of an Anglo Indian family who is an independent woman, a mother as well as an entrepreneur.

Talking about the same, director Kapil Kaustubh Sharma shared: “Zeenatji will be seen in a strong role of a woman named Sylvia. It’s a complex and unconventional character with various shades.”

Sharma who has also written the story, refused to divulge much details. “It’s too early to talk much about the project. I have grown up on Agatha Christie’s stories. My original work, will be a tribute to her genre of work,” he said.

The murder mystery, set against a Catholic backdrop, will have an ensemble cast and is expected to go on floors in March.

Zeenat Aman was last seen in a cameo role in Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2019 historical drama Panipat. She played Humayun’s daughter Sakeena Begum in the film.