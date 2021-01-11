On Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, Preity Zinta shares a special memory

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta got nostalgic as she wished superstar Hrithik Roshan on his 47th birthday on Sunday. She recalled her 19th birthday celebration which was attended by Hrithik and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Along with the wish, the actress also uploaded a video slide show of all of her best times with Hrithik mostly in films. The actress tweeted: “Happy Birthday my darling @iHrithik. I’m so proud of u and so proud of how far we have come. I still remember coming late for my 19th birthday party and seeing u and Suz waiting for me with that massive cake. Seems like a lifetime now.” “So here’s to a lifetime of love, happiness, sexiness, success & good health always cuz it’s not what we have in life but who we have in life that matters. Love you loads #HappyBirthdayHrithik #Friendsforever,” Preity added. Other Bollywood celebrities also shared birthday wishes for Hrithik on social media. Take a look at what they said: “Happy birthday, @iHrithik. Wishing you a lot of success, happiness & joy this year. May you keep shining bright with your exceptional energy & talent. Have a good one,” tweeted Madhuri Dixit.













