US Democrats will move forward with Trump impeachment

NEW YORK: US Democratic Party is set to pass a resolution in the House of Representatives on Monday calling upon Vice-President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment of the Constitution to remove President Donald Trump from power, declaring him “unable to successfully discharge the duties and powers of his office”.

“We are calling on the Vice President to respond within 24 hours,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to members. “Next, we will proceed with bringing impeachment legislation to the floor.”

According to reports, Vice President Pence is reluctant over Trump’s removal as the president through the use of either the 25th amendment or impeachment process, fearing that it could push Trump to act rashly.

But Pence has eventually retained the option of invoking the 25th amendment if Trump “become more unstable”, the reports said.

The latest effort to remove Trump from office follows his supporters’ deadly breach of US Capitol, where the lawmakers were busy certifying the victory of President-elect Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

“In protecting our constitution and our democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both,” Pelosi wrote in her letter. “As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action.”

House majority leader Steny Hoyer will request unanimous consent to bring up the 25th amendment resolution on Monday.