Dimple and Boney Kapoor play Ranbir’s parents in Luv Ranjan’s romcom

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor headed to Noida on Saturday to kickstart the shoot of their yet-untitled Luv Ranjan film.

On Sunday, it was reported that filmmaker Boney Kapoor, who had recently made his acting debut in an Anil Kapoor-starrer, was all set to play Ranbir’s father in the film. ETimes has now learned that Dimple Kapadia, who played Ranbir’s father

Rishi Kapoor’s leading lady in ‘Bobby’, has been roped in to play his wife and Ranbir’s mother.

A source close to the development informs that Ranbir’s dad is a rich and confident guy and the writers wanted someone like Boney to play the part. “Boney was their reference point. While the filmmaker had refused the offer, Luv persisted. He asked Arjun Kapoor to convince him and the actor promptly reached out to him, and also got Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi to do the convincing. Eventually, Boney gave in,” laughs the source, adding that the filmmaker who is shooting in Hyderabad currently, reaches the sets on Monday, January 11.

The romantic comedy was supposed to kick-off with a schedule in Spain but given that the pandemic is far from over, the makers have started shooting in the country itself.