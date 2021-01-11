Here’s how black tea can benefit your skin and hair

Tea is one of the most consumed beverages around the world. You might also know that it is one of the best things to use for your skincare. It’s loaded with antioxidants that help flush out toxins and cell rejuvenation when applied to the sin. There are way too many types of teas available in the market. But this time, we’re here to specifically talk about the benefits of black tea for your

skin and hair. It is a very easily available ingredient, especially in India and here is how it can do magic to your hair and skin.

Helps reduce wrinkles and fine lines: Dealing with wrinkles at an early age is quite a task. You can use cold tea bags to tighten the skin around your eyes. This method ensures your fine lines and wrinkles fade away easily without any hassle. You can do this every morning after you wake up from a good night’s sleep.

Reduces puffiness: For some people, morning face means puffy eyes and it’s not a good sight if one must know. If you want to get rid of the puffiness around your eyes, you can do that the same way you take care of the wrinkles around your eyes. Cold tea bags help in tightening the skin around your eyes and since tea has anti-inflammatory properties and a small amount of caffeine, it helps in reducing the puffiness quite easily.

Gives your hair some shine and luster: Black tea has the ability to act as a natural dye for your hair. Using cooled down black tea to rinse your hair after a shower will help you keep your hair looking black and shiny. You can even add some henna powder to the black tea if you want to increase the effect of colour on your hair.

Reduces blemishes: Black tea is rich in antioxidants that help you get rid of free radicals and flush out toxins. You can use black tea on your blemishes as it helps lighten the scars and evens out your skin tone. Just make sure you aren’t using warm or hot black tea on your skin. Let it cool down or simply use cold tea bags to make it easy.