Satya Paul passes away

Satya Paul is a brand that has always made news, but surprisingly the man behind all that colour play remained a recluse.

One of India’s premiere design labels, Satya Paul was established in 1985 and became popular for ingenuity in design and a vivid color palette. And Satya Paul, whose namesake label has presence in a number of high street boutiques always let the label’s designs take centrestage. The legendary designer passed away in Coimbatore on January 6, at the Isha Yoga Center, where he was under treatment post a stroke. The Indian fashion industry lost a gem with Paul’s death, and tributes have poured in from prominent people from all walks of life.

Indian yogi and author, Sadhguru took to Twitter to condole Paul’s death. “#SatyaPaul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian #fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences & Blessings. -Sg,” he wrote.

Indian film actress, Kangana Ranaut also took to Twitter to pray for the departed soul.

Designer Masaba Gupta, who worked with the label as a Creative Head briefly also expressed her condolences at the passing away of Paul. She shared a note on her Instagram story that read, “A true example of an actual BRAND, homegrown. Put in corporate hands at the right time & one with a signature that will stand the test of time. Fashion schools – Pls introduce young Indian design aspirants to this brand in schools & various other homegrown brands. We can be inspired by the story of Chanel etc but we must learn what happened on our soil first.”

Telugu actress, Lakshmi Manchu also expressed her shock at Satya’s demise.

His son, Puneet Nanda announced the sad news on Facebook. In his Facebook post, Puneet Nanda wrote that his father suffered a stroke on December 2, after which he was hospitalise and “he was slowly recovering.” But later, he was shifted to the Isha Yoga Centre, “his home since 2015,” in accordance to his wish.