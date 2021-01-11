Aaron Frazer brings great old school vibes to 2021

This year is going to be fine. How can we be so sure? It’s starting with the release of Aaron Frazer´s debut solo album. One spin and you’ll be spellbound, swaying – and smiling.

Frazer, the drummer and co-lead singer for Durand Jones & The Indications, has teamed up with Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys for the electric, falsetto-fueled and soulful 12-track “Introducing…”

Auerbach has empowered Frazer to more deeply explore funk, soul, doo-wop, fuzzy guitars and blues, creating an old-new and deeply satisfying sound, from the horn- and Wurlitzer-led “If I Got It (Your Love Brought It)” to the torch song “Leanin’ On Your Everlasting Love.”

With vibes of Curtis Mayfield and Marvin Gaye and an irresistible bass line – and wait, a flute? – “Bad News” is tremendous, satisfying both your finger-snapping and soul needs. There´s even a moment in it when Frazier simply abandons his falsetto for a split second, thrillingly.

Auerbach’s clout is evident, as when legendary songwriter L. Russell Brown, who wrote hits for falsetto star Frankie Valli, helped write “You Don´t Wanna Be My Baby,” the album´s glorious opening track. Another standout is “Over You,” a pulsating jewel built on an addictive drum beat and chunky bass.

“Ride With Me” – co-written and featuring Memphis Boys keyboardist Bobby Wood – uses a train metaphor (“Children can you hear it/Can you hear that whistle blowing?”) to signal change is coming, recalling The O’Jays’ “Love Train.”

Frazer drums and sings throughout and his more famous co-writer plays guitar and sings backup as they make revival soul worthy of Motown and Stax. It is music to dance to, drive to, cook to, celebrate friendships to – 2021 starting with the coolest of highs.