Tehran to host Iran oil show on Jan 22-25

The 25th edition of Iran international oil, gas, refining & petrochemical exhibition dubbed “Iran Oil Show” will be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on January 22-25, 2021. This prestigious international exhibition will be held in Tehran given the license issued by the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade as well as Ministry of Health and Medical Education for organizing specialized exhibitions, the relative improvement of the situation of the novel coronavirus pandemic and also the previous agreement of the Oil Ministry and in cooperation and coordination with the official of Iran International Exhibition Company (IIEC). The 25th edition of Iran Oil Show will be held with the motto of “National Oil, Iranian Goods and Services” with the aim of introducing and showcasing the latest achievements of the oil industry of the country and future plans. It should be noted that the 25th round of Iran Oil Show will be held by fully observing anti-coronavirus and social-distancing guidelines. In addition, the Oil Ministry has considered tough health guidelines for participants and visitors.













