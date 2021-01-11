Russian gas exports via TurkStream pipeline more than double in a year

Supplies of gas to Turkey and Europe via offshore pipeline TurkStream have increased more than twofold in a year since the launch of the project, according to Russian energy giant Gazprom. Since the gas route came into operation, Gazprom has boosted the utilisation rate of the link by 2.2 times, while for European customers it became 2.5 times higher, CEO Alexey Miller revealed. The 930km pipeline across the bottom of the Black Sea delivers Russian blue fuel to Turkey and further to European states, including Greece, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina. Turkey, Greece and North Macedonia increased their imports of Russian gas last year, according to Miller. Serbia became the latest country to start receiving gas via the TurkStream pipeline. It launched its section of the route on January 1, and authorities anticipate that the project will help to substantially cut gas prices for Serbian households.













