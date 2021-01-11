Pakistan’s Covid infections cross 0.5m mark as 2,899 more test positive

The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan on Sunday reached 34,803 as 2,899 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,524 people recovered from it. With reporting of fresh cases, the number of novel coronavirus infections in Pakistan has crossed the 500,000 mark.

Forty-six patients lost their lives out of which 41 were under treatment in hospitals and five others in their respective homes or quarantines, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab, followed by the Sindh. Out of the total 46 deaths, 24 patients died on ventilators.

No Covid-affected person is on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 304 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 51 percent, ICT 33 percent, Bahawalpur 41 percent and Lahore 34 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Peshawar 49 percent, Multan 34 percent, Karachi 35 percent and ICT 31 percent.

Some 44,410 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 14,572 in Sindh, 17,613 in Punjab, 5,993 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,998 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 511 in Balochistan, 350 in GB, and 373 in AJK.

Around 456,969 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 502,416 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 8,478, Balochistan 18,373, GB 4,879, ICT 39,120, KP 61,148, Punjab 144,909 and Sindh 225,509.

About 10,644 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 3,693 perished in Sindh among 14 of them died on Saturday, 11 of them died in hospital and Three out of the hospital.

4,260 in Punjab had died with 18 deaths in past 24 hours, 16 of them perished in the hospital and Two out of the hospital on Saturday. 1,718 in KP where 10 of them died in hospital on Saturday, 439 in ICT where three of them died in the hospital on Saturday, 188 in Balochistan where one of them died in hospital on Saturday, 101 in GB and 235 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 7,088,014 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 623 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities. Some 2,804 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

As many as 829 fresh cases of Covid-19 emerged in the Sindh province on Sunday besides claiming the lives of six more patients. Giving details of the daily Covid-19 figures, the provincial chief minister said that 10,571 tests were conducted for the infection, which resulted in 829 positive cases. He said that the province has so far tested 2,484,612 samples for Covid-19 of which 226,338 have returned as positive while 3,699 patients have so far succumbed to the infection. He further said that out of over 800 fresh COVID-19 cases, 609 have been reported from Karachi.

Giving a district-wise detail of the cases, the chief minister said that district East reported most cases with 277, followed by 230 cases reported from South, 62 from Central, 15 from Malir and 13 and 12 cases of the COVID-19 respectively from Korangi and West districts.