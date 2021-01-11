Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili due today

Ustad Karim Khalili, leader of Hezb-e-Wahdat-e Islami, Afghanistan, along with a delegation will arrive in Islamabad on Monday (today) on a three-day visit.

During the visit, Ustad Karim Khalili will call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and would meet Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other dignitaries, said Foreign Office spokesperson in a press release. “The visit of Ustad Karim Khalili is part of Pakistan’s ongoing policy to reach out to political leadership in Afghanistan to forge common understanding on the Afghan peace process and deepen people-to-people linkages,” the spokesperson added.

Pakistan’s fraternal ties with Afghanistan are rooted deep in shared history, faith, culture, values and traditions. Pakistan fully supports all efforts for peace, stability and prosperity of the Afghan people. “Pakistan remains steadfast in its support for an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution of the conflict in Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process,” the spokesperson said.